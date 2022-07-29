Commander of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine Halahan leaves his post

Hryhoriy Halahan leaves the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, I am leaving the post of commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, I am not abandoning the combat brotherhood to which I have given my whole life. ... Without delay, the SOF of Ukraine as a single body joined the repulse of the enemy troops. From the first days of the invasion, our soldiers have been conducting successful, risky, often daring operations, inflict irreparable losses on the enemy. This is the merit of everyone who had the honor of being a commander," Halahan said.

According to him, from the first days of the total resistance, the ranks of the Special Operations Forces were replenished by the soldiers of the Resistance Movement. Halahan emphasized that their participation in the war against the Russian aggressor is crucial.

Read more: Zelensky replaced commander of Special Operations Forces of Armed Forces of Ukraine

"Together with you, we resisted the difficulties. Despite all the obstacles, we continued to perform difficult, but important work. We defended our people with dignity, and I am sure that the SOF of Ukraine will continue this work in the future. I am grateful to everyone who honestly and selflessly performed and continues to perform their duties as part of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "People are more important than iron" - this rule was the main one for the soldiers of the SOF and should always remain inviolable.

In order to change the world, it is necessary first of all to start changes in yourself, to overcome despair and doubts. Many of you sacrifice things dear to you for the protection of the country. But we can see the result of this dedication around us: Ukraine will continue to be a country of free people.

Always remember the tribute to each fallen. They have earned eternal honor by giving their lives for the most valuable thing that can be. Always take care of your fallen soldiers not only with words, but also with deeds, because they are all members of our big family - the family of the Ukrainian SOF. Always support your wounded brothers and sisters.

Dear brothers! Together with the rest of the Ukrainian defenders, you did what seemed impossible to the rest of the world and not only resisted the Russian onslaught, but also gave a powerful rebuff to the enemy forces. Continue to destroy the enemy as only you can. Take care of yourself and Ukraine!" - he concluded.

Watch more: 168 hours of tests: first week of course of young fighter in Azov Special Operations Forces. VIDEO