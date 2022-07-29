Germany has decided to hand over 16 tanks to Ukraine for building bridges

Germany plans to hand over sixteen tanks to Ukraine for building bridges.

As Censor.NET informs, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced this on Twitter.

"We continue to support! To further support the ground forces of Ukraine, Minister Lambrecht decided to deliver a batch of 16 Biber armored bridge-builder tanks. They can be used to overcome water obstacles during battles," the post reads.

Zur weiteren Unterstützung der 🇺🇦 Landstreitkräfte hat Ministerin Lambrecht entschieden, ein Paket von 16 Brückenlegepanzern Biber zu liefern. Mit diesem können im Gefecht Gewässer oder Hindernisse überwunden werden.

"Bibers" are used to quickly create bridges for troops to overcome water obstacles and difficult terrain, when the width of the required crossing does not exceed 20 meters. Each of the elements for the bridge has a length of about 11 meters (the created bridge is 22) and a width of four meters. Such a bridge can withstand, including armored vehicles.