As result of Russian attack on colony in occupied Olenivka, about 40 people were killed, 130 were injured, investigation has been launched - PGO

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact that Russian troops attacked the colony in occupied Olenivka.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On July 29, 2022, the occupying state struck the territory of correctional colony No. 120 in the temporarily occupied village of Olenivka, Volnovasky district, Donetsk region. As a result, about 40 people died and 130 were injured," the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

In this colony, the Russian occupiers have organized a place of detention, where civilians and prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are illegally detained.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It will be recalled that earlier the Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

