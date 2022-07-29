SSU has intercepts that confirm that Olenivska colony was "fired" by Russian occupiers. AUDIO

The SSU intercepted telephone conversations in which the occupiers confirm that the Russian troops are responsible for the "shelling" of the Olenivska colony.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the SSU press service, there are several such audio interceptions.

"All of them will be included as evidence in the corresponding criminal proceedings. The Ukrainian special service has already opened it under Article 438 of the Criminal Code (violation of the laws and customs of war). Currently, the entire array of information is being investigated by the SSU investigators," the message reads.

According to the SSU, the Russians could have caused the tragedy due to the explosives they placed in the colony.

"In particular, none of the eyewitnesses heard a rocket approaching the correctional institution. There was no characteristic whistling, and the explosions occurred by themselves. Intercepted conversations confirm that the Rashists placed their "Grad" installations near the correctional institution and began firing from them at territory under the control of Ukraine. However, no retaliatory shelling was observed - this is confirmed by the "DPR" militants themselves, - the Security Service explained.

Also, the SSU continued, judging by the videos available on the network, the windows in some rooms of the colony were completely saved. This indicates that the epicenter of the explosion was inside the destroyed building, and its walls "quenched" the blast waves and "saved" the neighboring premises.

At the same time, a preliminary analysis of the video shows that such traces of the explosion on the walls were most likely due to the "internal source" of the explosion.

"In general, there is a lot of evidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not launch missile and artillery strikes in the Olenivka area. Therefore, all statements of Russian propaganda about alleged shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine are outright lies and provocation," the SSU added.

It will be recalled that earlier the rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

