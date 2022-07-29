Murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in occupied Olenivka was committed by "Wagnerians" at behest of Prigozhin, - Defence Intelligence

The explosions in occupied Olenivka, which led to the death of Ukrainian defenders, are a deliberate provocation and an undeniable act of terrorism on the part of the Russian Federation.

This was reported to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the available information, it was carried out by the hands of mercenaries from the "Wagner" (League) PMC under the personal command of the nominal owner of the specified PMC - Yevhen Prigozhin. The organization and implementation of the terrorist attack were not coordinated with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

It is noted that the purpose of the crime was to hide the facts of total embezzlement of funds allocated for the maintenance of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"It is known that on August 1, a commission from Moscow was supposed to arrive at the "object" to check the expenditure of the allocated funds and the conditions of detention of prisoners. Since the actual condition of the building and the conditions of detention of prisoners in it did not meet the requirements of the Russian leadership, the "problem" was solved by destroying the premises, together with the Ukrainians placed in it," the intelligence officers said.

Another goal of the provocation is to increase social tension in Ukraine.

"Given the great public interest in the fate of the Heroes of Azovstal, according to the authors of the scenario of the terrorist attack, the death of the Defenders should lead to an increase in social tension in Ukraine," - added the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier the rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff stated that the Armed Forces did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivka colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers.

