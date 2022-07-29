Offensive and assault actions of occupiers in Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas were repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 07292022.

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 156 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

On the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the creation of offensive groups of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus. In the Siversky direction, the enemy continued to strike infrastructure objects with barrel and rocket artillery in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near the village of Hremiach, Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kharkiv, Rubizhne, Udy, Dementiiivka, Slatyne, Bazaliivka, Peremoha, Maiak, Zamulivka, Lisne, Sosnivka, Svitlychne, Ivanivka, Korobochkine, and other settlements in the Kharkiv direction. He carried out an airstrike by the forces of army aviation near Stary Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used barrel, jet artillery and tanks near Dolyna, Bohorodychne, Kurulka, Hrushuvaha, Virnopill, Sulyhivka and a number of other settlements. Enemy army aviation operated near Husarivka. In the Shchurivka area, our soldiers discovered and neutralized a reconnaissance group of the occupiers.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled, in particular, the districts of Siversk, Ivano-Daryivka, Kryva Luka, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Zvanivka, Spirne, and Viimka. The airstrike was recorded near Serebrianka and Spirne. A reconnaissance group of the occupiers was discovered near Verkhnokamyanske, fire damage was inflicted, and the group retreated. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure with artillery and tanks in the areas of Shumy, Kodem, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Travneve, Zaitseve, Vershina and other settlements. Airstrikes near Pokrovske, Novoluhanske, Soledar and Vesela Dolyna. The occupiers again tried to storm the Soledar, Vershyna and Semihiria districts. And again without success - they suffered losses and left.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Pavlivka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Vuhledar, Vodiane, Velyka Novosilka, Piske, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Shevchenke and others. Our soldiers decisively suppressed all offensive and assault actions of the occupiers in the Avdiivka, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, and Pisky areas.

In the Novopavlivskyi and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not conduct active offensive actions, but continued systematic shelling of civilian infrastructure near Vremiivka, Olhivsky, Novopole and a large number of other settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on preventing the advance of our troops. The enemy fears and supports the high intensity of UAV reconnaissance. The enemy shelled civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Ivanivka, Tokarevo, Karierne, Osokorivka, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi and more than thirty other settlements.

- says the information of the General Staff.