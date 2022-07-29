Explosions in Olenivka, which caused death of Ukrainian prisoners of war - undeniable act of terrorism on part of Russian Federation, - General Staff

The explosions in Olenivka, which led to the death of Ukrainian prisoners of war, were an act of terrorism by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"On July 28, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, in the former correctional colony No. 120 in the city of Olenivka, which is now used as a place of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war, a powerful explosion took place. As a result of the explosion, the premises where the captured Ukrainians were kept were destroyed. Many Ukrainians were killed and wounded - the quantity is being specified.

The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone, in a newly built building, which was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners brought out of "Azovstal". The equipment of the building was completed 2 days ago, after which part of the detained Ukrainian Defenders were transferred to it.

We emphasize that the explosions in Olenivka, which led to the death of the Ukrainian Defenders, are a deliberate provocation and an undeniable act of terrorism by the occupying forces," the General Staff said in a statement.

It is noted that, according to intelligence, the main purpose of the terrorist attack was to conceal the facts of embezzlement of funds allocated for the maintenance of Ukrainian prisoners of war. It is known that a commission from Moscow was supposed to arrive at the "object" on August 1 to check the expenditure of the allocated funds and the conditions of detention of prisoners.

According to the information of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the terrorist attack was carried out by mercenaries from the "Wagner" (League) PMC under the personal command of the nominal owner of the indicated private military company - Yevhen Prigozhin. The organization and execution of the terrorist attack were not coordinated with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

