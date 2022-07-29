National Bank banned displaying exchange rates on the street, so as "not to disturb the situation".

Ukraine's National Bank accused the non-banking institutions engaged in currency exchange in an artificial increase of the exchange rate and imposed restrictions on their work.

This was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to NBU pressoffice.

"Non-banking institutions that trade in foreign currency valuables in cash, began to artificially increase the rate in the cash segment of the foreign exchange market, thereby supporting the existence of "ATM tourism". Such an increase in the rate looks unreasonable against the background of a relative stabilization of supply and demand in the non-cash segment of the FX market and may indicate extremely speculative approaches to exchange rate formation by non-banking institutions," reads the report of the NBU.

Given this, the NBU has tightened requirements for non-bank institutions in organizing the trade in cash currency. In particular, now the information on the set rates of purchase and sale of foreign currencies should be provided to the population only in the form of a copy of the order (instruction).

"This information will be posted only at the cash desks of institutions and business units. At the same time, non-bank financial institutions and postal operators are forbidden to inform about the established rates of purchase and sale of foreign currencies outside the cash offices of institutions and their structural units, attracting extra excessive attention to any numerical values or symbols," reported the National Bank.

The regulator has also restored the obligation for institutions to provide information on the Register of premises in which foreign exchange transactions are carried out, obliged to maintain video surveillance and revise the technical requirements for cash registers. Also, control over compliance with the requirement to buy and sell currencies exclusively with the use of cash registers will be strengthened.