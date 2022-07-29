Kuleba awaits UN reaction to murder of Ukrainian captives from Azovstal in Olenivka

Міністр закордонних справ України Дмитро Кулеба закликав ООН відвідати колонію в Оленівці задля встановлення всіх фактів скоєного російськими військами злочину, а Міжнародний комітет Червого Хреста - перевірити всіх українських військовополонених.

Head of Ukraine Democracy wrote about this on Twitter, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"I call on the UN, which facilitated the evacuation of Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal, to strongly condemn Russia for shelling Olenivska Colony and to visit the site to establish all the facts of this terrible crime. I also call on the ICRC to check all Ukrainian prisoners of war," Kuleba noted.

See more: Explosions in Olenivka, which caused death of Ukrainian prisoners of war - undeniable act of terrorism on part of Russian Federation, - General Staff

It should be recalled that earlier Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed AFU for it.

The General Staff stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces did not strike occupied Olenivka, and that the Russian invaders wanted to cover up the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.