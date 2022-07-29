Blinken threatened Lavrov with new sanctions in case Russia annexes occupied Ukrainian territories

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I had a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov today. It was direct and frank," Blinken said.

The U.S. Secretary of State said he conveyed to Lavrov that Washington would impose new sanctions if Russia annexed Ukrainian territories.

"I also made it clear to Foreign Minister Lavrov that given the Kremlin's recent statements about plans for further annexation of Ukrainian territories ... we will impose additional significant measures against Russia if it undertakes the intended action," he said.

Read more: Blinken to talk to Lavrov about the exchange of convicted citizens for the first time since the start of the war - Mass Media

Blinken also discussed with Lavrov the fate of American citizens Griner and Whelan convicted in Russia.