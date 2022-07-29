First International Special Forces Battalion asks Ukrainians for help in acquiring a KVSG6 anti-drone rifle

The First International Special Forces Battalion needs a KVSG6 anti-drone gun to effectively jam the enemy drones that are constantly correcting the Orks' artillery on our positions. Ukrainians are asked for help.

It's been a month and a half since my 1st International Special Forces Group, after extensive training, has been fighting in the Donbass.

Novodruzhevsk, Lysychansk, Siversk, Grygorivka, and Serebryanka are places where we have learned to function as a cohesive unit with Ukrainians, Georgians, Belarusians, Americans, Canadians, Swedes, Frenchmen, British, Taiwanese, and New Zealanders fighting. Sleep in basements under fire from all the Russian artillery imaginable, appreciate American MPEs compared to the AFU's, dig 24/7, ride in the back of a pickup truck when a 120 mine explodes 30 meters away, correct our artillery with drones in constant operation with 1. 5km AGS on the iPhone, repel tank attacks orcs with prolonged gun battles and, unfortunately, lose our fellow soldiers.

One thing is to read about the war in the news or telegram channels, and another thing is to be here, then just by the look you understand whether the person was at "0" or not. The war changes people from the inside, and even when you go back to "civilization" for a couple of days you realize that you are not the same as you left here.

Anyway this is just the beginning, there are still many Russian tanks/btras/infantry etc. waiting to be destroyed and we will dutifully help them to follow the ship.

If you want to help us in this, now we really need KVSG6 anti-drone gun to effectively jam enemy drones constantly correcting orks' artillery on our positions. Approximate cost 450k grn, but you know yourself that even 20grn multiplied by many people easily cover such needs)

Take care of yourself and believe in AFU", - said he.