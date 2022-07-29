UN and Red Cross, which should guarantee the preservation of our prisoners lives, should immediately respond to the Russian terrorist attack in Olenivka - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the terrorist attack in Olenivka, which was deliberately carried out by occupants against Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The meeting was attended by Commander-in-Chief of AFU Valery Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Kyrylo Budanov, Acting Chairman of the Security Service Vasyl Malyuk, and Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"We discussed in detail the terrorist attack carried out by Russian atrocities in Olenivka, as a result of which more than 50 captured Ukrainian defenders were cynically killed. The evidence that this was a planned crime is ample. And this is yet another confirmation that Russia is a terrorist state.

The UN and ICRC, which should guarantee the preservation of life and health of our prisoners of war, should react immediately," Zelensky said.

It should be recalled that earlier, Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed it on the AFU.

The General Staff stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces did not strike occupied Olenivka, and that Russian invaders wanted to cover up the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.