Red Cross will try to get into the shelled colony in Olenivka: a request for a visit has already been submitted

It was reported to Suspilne by Public and Media Liaison Specialist of the ICRC Oleksandr Vlasenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are, of course, aware of this situation and have asked for access to the place as soon as possible in order to make sure and see with our own eyes what happened and whether any of the people there need our help," he said.

Vlasenko stressed that if representatives of the organization gain access to the shelled colony, the Red Cross will not say anything about it until they return from there.

"This is a common practice, which is related to the safety of people," he said.

According to Vlasenko, this weekend in Geneva there will be a hotline of the central Red Cross agency, where relatives of war prisoners can apply.

"Relatives can contact it to find out the fate of a particular person. If they give the name of that person and we have information about that person, we will try to tell them about it. Unfortunately, only relatives can be told that," said an ICRC Spokesman.