USA will soon announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine, - The White House

At a closed briefing on Friday, John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

Kirby noted that a new military aid package will be announced "very soon," but refused to specify what it will include. It is known that it is going to involve the allocation of weapons from the U.S. army reserves by Presidential decree.

"In general, you can expect (in the new military aid package) to see the same things as in the military aid you've already seen," the White House official added.

As a reminder, on July 22, the U.S. officially announced a new and now final military aid package for Ukraine with four HIMARS and 580 drones. The United States and its partners and allies have pledged a total of more than 20 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine, said General Mark Milley, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, on July 20. The total amount of military assistance to Ukraine by the Joe Biden administration is $8.2 billion.