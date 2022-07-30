Reznikov about Russian shelling of the colony with prisoners of war in Olenivka: This is Ukrainian Katyn
Russia is an implacable Terrorist State that must be defeated on the battlefield.
It was tweeted by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, informs Censor.NЕТ.
"Russia's shelling of the Olenivka prison is the Ukrainian Katyn. The torture and murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war is a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Russia is an intransigent Terrorist State that must be defeated on the battlefield," Reznikov stressed.
Previously, Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and accused AFU of that.
The General Staff stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces did not strike at occupied Olenivka, and that Russian invaders want to cover up the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.
