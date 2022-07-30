Ukrainian Ministry Cabinet expects Parliament to pass 50 bills on European integration - Schmigal

The Cabinet of Ministers will not delay the implementation of European directives until after the war. Ministers expect that Parliament will soon consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills.

It was reported by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal during a government meeting, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Schmigal noted that the ministries will soon complete the preparation of all draft laws concerning the implementation of an Association Agreement with the European Union.

"Yesterday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly stressed that Ukraine's European integration has moved from a foreign policy vector into the sphere of our domestic politics. We are not postponing the implementation of European directives and rules for the end of the war. We are doing it now. In the near future, we expect that Parliament will consider 50 submitted and agreed European integration bills," the Prime Minister said.

"The "energy no-visa" with the EU, the "transport no-visa", the duties and quotas on Ukrainian goods have been concluded and are working. From tomorrow the opportunities for the sale of Ukrainian electricity to Europe will grow by 2.5 times. Now we export 100 MW, and we will supply 250 MW, which we want to increase eight times in a year. The potential of our country to export electricity is billions of euros," Schmigal said.