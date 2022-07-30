ENG
Reznikov after conversation with Austin: "US Defense Minister came back with good news"

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, discussed the current situation and defense assistance with the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

Reznikov stated that Austin "came back with good news."

"Today we discussed the latest developments since our last conversation. I am glad that the Secretary of Defense of the United States has returned with good news. Funds will soon be available to strengthen our defense capabilities," he wrote.

