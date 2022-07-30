Occupiers carried out assaults on 4 directions, on 3 of them assault continues, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation in the southern direction are concentrating their efforts on holding the occupied positions.

"The combat, numerical composition, and nature of the actions of the enemy group remain without significant changes. The occupiers continue to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. There are no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the indicated directions.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance and strike infrastructure objects with barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of border settlements of Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery fire damage in the areas of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Cherkaski Tyshky, Borshchova, Lisnу, Korobochkino, Mospanove, and Stary Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired from barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks near Asiivka, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Hrushuvaha, Karnaukhivka, Dolyna, and Adamivka. He led assault operations in the districts of Brazhivka and Dmytrivka, had no success, and withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Kramatorsk, Siversk, Spirne, and other settlements. Airstrikes near Serebrianka and Spirne. The enemy continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure in the areas of Iakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Kodema, Semihirya, Travneve, Zaytseve, Kostyantynivka, and New York. Launched an airstrike near Soledar. He led assault operations in the Vershyna and Travneve districts, but was unsuccessful. Fighting continues near Semihirya, Zaytsevo, and Vershyna.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodyane, Pisky, and Krasnohorivka with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes were carried out near Selydovoe, Avdiivka, and Pervomayske. The enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Pisky and Avdiivka, without success. Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of Mariinka, Vugledar, Mykilske, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil settlements. He led assault operations in the Mariinka area, was unsuccessful, and withdrew. Fighting continues near Pavlivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy is shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Zaliznychne, Charivne, Bilohiria, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, and Kamianske settlements. Conducted an airstrike near Novomykhaylivka and Mali Shcherbaki.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied positions and preventing the advance of our troops. Supports the high intensity of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

He carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Trudoliubivka, Osokorivka, Tokarevo, Karierne, Ivanivka, Lozove, Velyke Artakovo, Kobzartsi, Shevchenkove, Shiroke, Posad-Pokrovske, Ukrainka, Partyzanske, Mykolaiv and Dniprovske. Airstrikes near Novohrihorivka and Andriivka.

Conducts active measures to restore the ways of logistical support.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy ship group continues to conduct reconnaissance and isolate the area of hostilities. Carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the "Calibr" type continue to rotate in the waters of the Black Sea with the aim of launching missile strikes on infrastructure facilities on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

