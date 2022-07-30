Rashists killed 6 civilians in Donetsk region on July 29, another 15 were injured, - RMA

As a result of shelling by the occupiers in the Donetsk region, 6 civilians were killed and 15 more were injured.

The head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

On July 29, the Russian invaders killed 6 civilians of the Donetsk region: 2 in Kramatorsk, 1 in Vodiane, 1 in Kurdiumivka, 1 in Pervomaisk, and 1 in Kermenchyk.

At the same time, 15 people were injured.

