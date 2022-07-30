Enemy shelled Mykolaiv tonight, one person was killed, six were wounded, - Kim

During the day, the occupiers shelled the regional center and districts.

This was announced by the head of RMA Vitaliy Kim.

At night, the occupiers shelled the residential area of Mykolaiv. According to preliminary data, one person died, and six were injured. It is known that high-rise buildings are significantly damaged. Information on the consequences of the night shelling is being clarified.

In addition, the Russians shelled the Bashtanka at night, and the locals heard several explosions outside the city. According to preliminary information, the anti-aircraft defense system worked. Information on casualties and damage is being clarified.

The enemy shelled the territories of settlements of the Bereznehuvatу. Villages on the demarcation line are constantly under fire from enemy positions. On the morning of July 30, shelling of the territories near the Lepetykha village and the Kavkaz village took place. The electricity supply in the community was restored by Kryvy Rih energy companies.

