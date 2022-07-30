ENG
In occupied Enerhodar, several explosions occurred near hotel, occupiers' equipment was destroyed, - Orlov

On the night of July 30, several explosions were heard in the occupied city and a fire broke out.

This was announced by the mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, several explosions rang out in the neighborhood, right in front of the PE ZNPP hotel, after which a fire broke out. The occupiers brought special rescue equipment to the place for extinguishing. As of 8:00 a.m., it is known that three units of Russian military equipment, which were placed at the entrance to the hotel, burned down.

There were no casualties among the civilian residents, windows were broken in the houses located near the explosion site. The details of the event will be announced later, the mayor emphasized.

