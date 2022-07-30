Russians destroyed or damaged more than 100,000 houses in which 3.5 million Ukrainians lived, - Kyslytsia

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia, spoke about Russia's war crimes.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He spoke about the latest Russian atrocities committed on the territory of Ukraine - about the torture and killing of prisoners and the blowing up of the penitentiary in the occupied Olenivka, the Donetsk region, where prisoners of war were kept.

According to him, the Russian occupiers aimed to hide the torture and execution of prisoners they carried out there.

Read more: Kuleba awaits UN reaction to murder of Ukrainian captives from Azovstal in Olenivka

Kyslytsia also recalled the rocket attacks on the port of Odesa, which occurred immediately after the signing of the grain agreement in Istanbul, a residential building and two sanatoriums in the Odesa region, a five-story building in Chasovyy Yar, the center of the city of Vinnytsia, about the recent bombing of civilian objects in Kropyvnytskyi, in Kyiv and the Chernihiv regions, about the daily shelling of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv.

"It is outrageous that Russia is still trying to spread fakes instead of fulfilling its obligations. The diplomatic note sent this week and signed by the Russian attorney (in the Republic of Belarus) should have been the subject of consideration by doctors, not members of the Security Council," he said.

It states that "the Russian armed forces do not attack civilian infrastructure," he noted.

"Seriously! Does a Russian diplomat think that the Security Council is a studio for Skabeeva's show," Kyslytsia said.

Read more: Explosions in Olenivka, which caused death of Ukrainian prisoners of war - undeniable act of terrorism on part of Russian Federation, - General Staff

According to him, "the killing of innocent children is what the Russian killers call 'denazification.'

Another announced goal - the so-called "demilitarization" - means the complete destruction of Ukrainian cities. Civil infrastructure is one of the main goals, he added.

According to post-pred data, as of June, as a result of the Russian war, 116,000 residential buildings, in which 3.5 million Ukrainians lived, were destroyed or damaged. In 14 regions of Ukraine, 183 religious objects were destroyed, including 173 Christian, 5 Muslim and 5 Jewish ones.

Read more: Kuleba awaits UN reaction to murder of Ukrainian captives from Azovstal in Olenivka