Embassy of Russian Federation in Great Britain spreads calls to kill "Azov"

The Russian Embassy in Great Britain is spreading calls to execute captured soldiers of the Azov Regiment.

This is stated on embassy's Twitter page, Censor.NET reports.

"Azov militants deserve to be executed, but not by firing squad, but by hanging, because they are not real soldiers. They deserve a humiliating death," the embassy quoted the allegedly resident of Mariupol as saying.

A propaganda video was also published, which talks about the alleged "atrocities" of the fighters of the "Azov" regiment.

It is worth noting that the administration of Twitter reports that this tweet violates the Rules of the social network regarding manifestations of hate.

