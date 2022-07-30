Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 40,670 people, 222 planes, 190 helicopters, 1,759 tanks and 3,995 armored vehicles

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 30, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 40,670.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.07 are liquidated:

personnel - about 40,670 (+170) people were eliminated,

tanks - 1759 (+10) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 3995 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 906 (+6) units,

MRLS - 258 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 117 (+0) units,

aircraft - 222 (+0) units,

helicopters - 190 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 733 (+2),

cruise missiles - 174 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2889 (+19) units,

special equipment - 78 (+1).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

Read more: Russians shelled Kharkiv twice at night, - Terekhov