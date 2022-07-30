Concealment of traces of torture of Ukrainians and waste of budget funds by colony's leadership, - Lubinets on possible motives of terrorist attack in Olenivka

One of the reasons for the planned terrorist attack in the Olenivka colony may be the desire of the institution's management to hide their own crimes.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets told about this on the air "Edyny Novyny", Censor.NET reports.

"Indeed, we are considering concealing the facts of torture and improper detention of Ukrainians as one of the options. Next week, the arrival of a delegation from Moscow (to Olenivska Colony - ed.) was planned to check the spending of budget funds. The Russians, who managed this whole process, could have planned such a terrorist attack, precisely in order to hide the improper spending of funds in front of their Moscow supervisors," Lubinets emphasized.

He also added that on July 29 he appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN monitoring mission so that he, as the VRU's human rights representative, would have the opportunity to visit the scene of the crime in person. In addition, the ombudsman also sent a letter to the ombudsman of the Russian Federation, Tetyana Moskalkova, with an appeal to come with him to the scene of the incident and make sure that the necessary materials for examination in international bodies have been selected.

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross also approached the Russian authorities with a request to come to the scene of the tragedy, but they have not yet received permission, says Lubinets. He added that there are many questions, but the investigation should be conducted by experts from other countries, not Russia, and perhaps not from Ukraine, so that it is as objective and transparent as possible.

It was the UN and the Red Cross that were the guarantors of security and the return of the soldiers from Mariupol in the regime of prisoner exchange during the withdrawal of defenders from the territory of "Azovstal", the Ombudsman noted.

According to him, from the preliminary analysis of the video, there is an assumption that it was an explosion from the middle of the barrack, besides, the neighboring buildings were not damaged. This is impossible if the explosion was from artillery or rocket fire.

"They say that the barracks nearby were not damaged at all - even the glass on the windows. I think that all military experts will say with one voice that it is impossible in principle if a missile hit the barracks. Miraculously, no Russian soldiers who were there were injured - not a single employee of this correctional institution was injured either. This is basically impossible when fired upon by HIMARS or Grads," he said.