Racists published list of dead and wounded in occupied Olenivka. Patronage service of "Azov" is checking it

The Russian invaders published a list of the names of the wounded and dead as a result of the shelling of the colony in the occupied Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were kept.

This is reported by the Patronage Service of "Azov" "Angels of Azov", Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers published a list of the names of the wounded and those killed as a result of terrorist actions in Olenivka.

Please be informed: at the moment we - the Azov Patronage Service - cannot confirm or deny these reports and are checking their authenticity.

We inform the families of the injured and dead in Olenivka individually. "No Ukrainian or international institution can confirm or deny the lists published in the Russian mass media," "Azov" reported.

Also recalled, that earlier the Rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the AFU for this.

The General Staff stated that the AFU did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The SSU published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivska colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers.

