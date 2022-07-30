2 175 1
Number of victims of shelling at bus stop in Mykolaiv has increased, two more wounded have died - Senkevych
In Mykolaiv, seven people who were at a public transport stop were killed during the shelling.
This was announced by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.
The number of victims of the shelling of a public transport stop in Korabelny district on July 29 has increased. Two men, born in 1977 and 1979, died in the hospital. In total, 19 people sought medical help during the day, and 14 citizens were hospitalized with injuries.
Seven people in serious condition were hospitalized, and five serious patients were immediately operated on by doctors. Five more townspeople died on the spot. It is known that the Russian occupiers shelled the area with cluster shells around 10:00 a.m.
