IAEA Director General Grossi is planning inspection mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP seized by Russian Federation and will discuss it with Guterres

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is concerned about reports of how Russian troops are treating the personnel of the captured Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

He said this in an interview with DW, Censor.NET informs.

Grossi tried to organize an IAEA mission to the nuclear power plant to investigate reports not only of mistreatment of personnel, but also of explosive materials that Russian forces had placed on the site of the plant. Similar reports were also spread at the time of the seizure of the Chornobyl NPP by the Russian troops and were confirmed when the occupying forces retreated from the station.

However, despite Russia's permission to visit the ZNPP "under certain circumstances", the director of the IAEA considers it a difficult task to organize such a trip under the current conditions. The reason is that the station is in a war zone where shelling continues, and the mission must be under the control not only of the UN, but also of Ukraine, as Grossi considers the country "the only legitimate owner of the nuclear power plant."

However, the head of the IAEA is determined for a quick trip of the mission to the territory of the station and will discuss this issue with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

We will remind you that the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Enerhodar has been occupied by Russian troops since March 4.