Ukrainian soldiers destroyed warehouses with ammunition and fuel in rear of enemy, - OC "South"

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted losses on Russian troops in the south.

This is reported on the page of the operational command "South", Censor.NET reports.

Missile and artillery units in the southern regions carry out fire control of transport and logistics facilities, which the enemy can use to transport supplies, transfer equipment, etc.

During the night, the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the enemy's stockpiles of ammunition and fuel and lubricants in the Beryslav district with targeted strikes. In Nova Kakhovka, thanks to the practice of fire missions by the Ukrainian defenders, the fuel reserves of the occupiers have critically decreased, and transport connections between the occupied territories on the banks of the Dnieper have been complicated.