Pentagon buys NASAMS air defense system for Ukraine

The Pentagon is currently in the process of purchasing Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine.

This was stated by a representative of the Pentagon, Censor.NET reports with reference to TSN.

According to him, the process of procurement of air defense systems is currently underway.

"I do not have detailed information about the specifics of the contract conclusion process, but we are already in the process of purchasing the system," he said.

The representative of the Pentagon clarified that the USA took up the issue of purchasing NASAMS complexes for Ukraine after the announcement of the Security Promotion Initiative.

As a reminder, Ukraine will receive two batteries of NASAMS air defense systems. It is about batteries, and not two systems, as previously reported by the media. It is not yet possible to name the exact number of anti-aircraft missile systems that Ukraine will receive.