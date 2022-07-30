Occupiers are actively preparing "referendums" in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, - Defense Intelligence

The aggressor country Russia is trying to annex the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. For this he intends to hold a "referendum".

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the representative of the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky, it is stated on the website of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine clearly sees the preparatory measures carried out by the occupiers. The Kremlin political party "Edynaya Russia" has begun to actively work in the temporarily occupied territories in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. We see that measures are being taken to clarify the so-called voter lists. In addition, the invaders opened polling stations for elections. The process of distributing Russian passports has actively begun. This is a set of measures that Russia is conducting in the occupied territories in order to prepare and hold a referendum," said a representative of Ukraine's military intelligence.

See more: Russian missile attack on Kramatorsk: 2 houses completely destroyed. There are dead and wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

According to Skibitsky, in order to prevent the strengthening of the Russian Federation and the creation of a bridgehead for further offensive actions, Ukrainian soldiers will liberate the temporarily occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine.

As reported, the UN and EU stated that the world does not recognize fake "referendums" in the occupied territories.