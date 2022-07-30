In early June, the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel, in a post about the supply of HIMARS to Ukraine, described the future war crime of the Russian Federation in the Olenivka colony, where Ukrainian prisoners were held.

A description of the upcoming terrorist attack in Olenivka was published on June 5 in the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel "NEZYGAR", according to Censor.NET.

The publication was about supplies of rocket launcher systems from Western partners to Ukraine. Russian propagandists claim that Mi 6 and "British Ministry of Defense officers" supervise the use of MLRS.

They call the camp of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka one of the possible targets for the Armed Forces.

"The British want to frame the attack by an anti-aircraft missile defense system as an attempt by the Russian Defense Ministry to hide "the execution and torture of prisoners, and then to hypnotize Buchi behind the dungeon," the post reads.

"NEZYGAR" is an anonymous telegram channel. He has more than 415 thousand subscribers.

It will be recalled that earlier the rashists shelled the colony in Olenivka and blamed the Armed Forces for this.

The General Staff said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not attack the occupied Olenivka, and the Russian invaders wanted to hide the torture and execution of prisoners in this way.

The Security Service of Ukraine published intercepts that confirm that the Olenivska colony was "fired" by the Russian occupiers.