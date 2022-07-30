National Security Council named seven goals that Russia pursued while destroying Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

The Center for Strategic Communications outlined 7 goals pursued by the Russian military, destroying Ukrainian prisoners in the temporarily occupied Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the killing of prisoners of war requires a thorough international investigation with the participation of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, which acted as guarantors of the life and health of this category of prisoners of war.

"The statements of the Russian side about the alleged Ukrainian shelling of the barracks with M142 HIMARS systems and the demonstration of missile fragments allegedly found at the scene of the murder are deliberate lies and fabrication of evidence," the message reads.

The Center for Strategic Communications notes that the innocence of HIMARS is easy to prove, because every shot and the target hit is reliably documented. The accuracy of hitting HIMARS targets is evidenced by the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in destroying Russian rear military facilities.

In addition, the information about the stay of prisoners of war from "Azovstal" in Olenivka was public, so the Armed Forces had no motive to attack this settlement.

Also, preliminary conclusions based on published photos and conversations of the invaders intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine give grounds to consider the version about the explosion in the middle of the barracks.

There are sufficient reasons to claim that the killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka was deliberate and planned in advance by the Russian side, which had the following seven goals.

