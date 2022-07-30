Occupiers announced new rules for exiting via Vasylivka, 800 cars remain in queue, - Fedorov

The occupiers at the checkpoints in Vasylivka announced an innovation from August 1 for those willing to leave the occupied territories.

the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov

According to him, local residents reported that the occupiers announced that from August 1, everyone who wants to pass the checkpoints must get special passes at the occupation commandant's office. That is, the Russians aim to complicate the passage mechanism for persons leaving the occupied territories.

As of the morning of July 30, more than 800 cars and more than 4,000 citizens were waiting in the exit queue in Vasylivka. No more than 200-300 cars a day pass through the checkpoints in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. Now the access regime has changed - they allow to pass only in the morning. Around July 28, the occupiers started making copies of the passports of people leaving for Zaporizhzhia.