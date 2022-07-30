Terrorist attack in Olenivka: Ukraine demands international investigation and is waiting for list of victims from Russian Federation, - Coordinating Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War

Russia should provide lists of Ukrainian defenders killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

This was announced by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, on July 29, the headquarters appealed to enemy representatives with a demand to provide lists of all those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attack.

"All the wounded should receive proper medical care, and the bodies of the dead soldiers should be returned for a proper burial. So far, the representatives of the occupier have not given any response to the appeal," the message reads.

The headquarters calls on the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations, which acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war, to immediately initiate an international investigation of the crime and seek punishment of all those involved. It is also emphasized the need for an international inspection to check the conditions of detention of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"The crime that occurred in Olenivka grossly violates international law, national legislation and norms of human morality. The punishment for all those involved in the planning and execution of the terrorist attack should be the most severe and inevitable," the headquarters said.

At the same time, it is emphasized that "despite this demonstrably cruel crime of execution of Ukrainian defenders, the Coordination Headquarters continues its work on the exchange and return of defenders of Ukraine home."