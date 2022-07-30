ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4290 visitors online
News War
7 707 93

UN is ready to investigate killing of prisoners in Olenivka "with permission of parties"

оон

The UN is ready to send a group of experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, occupied by Russians in the Donetsk region.

This is stated in the comments of the deputy official representative of the UN Secretary General, Farkhan Haq, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"In connection with the recent tragedy in the prison in Olenivka, we are ready to send a group of experts capable of conducting an investigation with the permission of the parties," the statement reads.

Read more: Occupiers announced new rules for exiting via Vasylivka, 800 cars remain in queue, - Fedorov

Author: 

UN (729) hostages (618)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 