UN is ready to investigate killing of prisoners in Olenivka "with permission of parties"

The UN is ready to send a group of experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shelling of the pre-trial detention center in Olenivka, occupied by Russians in the Donetsk region.

This is stated in the comments of the deputy official representative of the UN Secretary General, Farkhan Haq, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"In connection with the recent tragedy in the prison in Olenivka, we are ready to send a group of experts capable of conducting an investigation with the permission of the parties," the statement reads.

