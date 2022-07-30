Russia intends to completely erase Ukraine from world map - US Ambassador to UN Thomas-Greenfield

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine and "completely erase it from the world map."

Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council that there are increasing signs that the Kremlin is laying the groundwork for an attempted annexation of all eastern Ukrainian regions, as well as the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions "in order to hold sham referendums" or decrees on joining Russia, as Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

She also reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov "even stated that this is Russia's military objective."

The comments came after Lavrov told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that the "continuous pumping" of US and NATO weapons into Ukraine's armed forces only "prolonged the agony of the regime in Kyiv, prolonging the conflict and increasing casualties."