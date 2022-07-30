AFU repelled assaults in Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Sloviansk directions, Russian Federation has partial success in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The combat, numerical composition and nature of actions of the enemy group remain without significant changes. The Russian occupiers have not stopped air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 on 07/30/2022 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation has not changed in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the latter, in the border areas, the engineering equipment of the positions and the conducting of aerial reconnaissance by UAVs continue.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the positions of our troops and civilian objects from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Svitlychne, Ruski Tyshki, Duvanka, Pischane, Verkhniy Saltiv, Korobochkine, Lebiazhe, Petrivske, Nortsivka, and Zalyman. Conducted an airstrike in the Mospanove area.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, and Mazanivka. The enemy tried to conduct an assault near Brazhkivka, but was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on hitting military facilities and infrastructure elements, trying to create conditions for an offensive in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavliv directions in order to improve the tactical position.

Carries out systematic shelling of the positions of our troops along the contact line to constrain actions and prevent the transfer of reserves to other directions. The enemy's aviation group conducts systematic combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire in the districts of Kramatorsk, Verkhnyokamiansk, Ivano-Daryivka, and Pereizne. Conducted an airstrike near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at our troops from all available firepower along the contact line in the areas of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kodema, Travneve, Zaitseve, and New York settlements. Airstrikes near Yakovlivka and Zaitseve. He led assault operations in the directions Pylypchatyne - Pokrovske and Dolomytne - Travneve, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

He tried to establish control over the settlement of Semihiria by storming from three directions, he was partially successful, and he established himself on the outskirts of the settlement.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel artillery, rocket salvo systems along the contact line and in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Yasnobrodivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Pervomaiske, and Krasnohorivka settlements. Made an airstrike near Avdiivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, he led assaults in the directions of Novoselivka Druha - Krasnohorivka, Spartak - Avdiivka, he was unsuccessful, and withdrew. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the positions of our UAVs troops.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, shelling near Novosilka, Mariinka, Mykilsky, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, and an airstrike near Mariinka were noted. The enemy carried out assaults in the direction of Iehorivka - Pavlivka, was unsuccessful and retreated.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, but shelled the positions of our troops with the use of barrel artillery, MLRS and tank weapons in the areas of Zaliznychne, Novomykhailivka, Bilohiria, Novoandriivka settlements. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the position of our UAVs troops.

In the Southern Bug direction, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance, shelled the positions of our troops with barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Trudoliubivka, Potemkyne, Kamiane, Karierne, Novohryhorivka, Velyke Artakove, Lozove, Kobzartsy, Shyroke, Kyselivka, Zoria, Posad - Pokrovske, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Mykolaiv, and Solonchaky.

He tried to create favorable conditions for the offensive in the direction of Bruskinske - Bilohirka. As a result of fire damage inflicted by our units, he refused to perform the task.

In the Black Sea and Azov sea zones, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea and damaging military facilities and infrastructure elements deep within the territory of Ukraine.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win together!" the message reads.