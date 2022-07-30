Polk "Azov" appealed to Putin: "You yourself will be executed. Along with your jackals and embassies".

According to an official statement by Major Mykyta Nadtochiy, Acting Commander of Polk Azov, the fighters of the Polk regard the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war on July 29, 2022 in the village of Olenivka as an act of public execution.

"We regard the attack on Olenivka as an act of public execution. They [the Russians] are used to the fact that even for open violations of laws, customs and rules of war no one will hold them accountable," Nadtochiy noted.

According to him, the military is already finding out the names of the perpetrators and organizers of Ukrainian prisoners of war murders: "We already have preliminary information, but we are not ready to voice details yet," the defender added.

He assured that Ukrainians will find the criminals no matter where they are - in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia, or third countries: "Ukraine as a state will ensure fair punishment.

Major recalled that for 24 hours Russians lied about the tragedy, and today confirmed their crime with a statement from the embassy.

"I want to remind Putin, who is personally responsible for this war crime. You yourself will be executed. Along with your jackals and embassies. All as you like - with all the certificates and seals. By decision of the International Tribunal. The barbaric false empire will be destroyed," Nadtochiy assured.

