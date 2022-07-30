Russia could have carried out a terrorist attack in Olenivka with thermobaric weapons - InformNapalm

Nature of the damage caused to colony with Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka (Donetsk region) indicates that it was definitely not hit by HIMARS system. Most likely, it was a Russian thermobaric weapon.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Telegram of the InformNapalm international intelligence community.

As the publication notes, Olenivka is about 15 km away from the front line. And it makes no sense to hit this target with rare and expensive long-range GMLRS missiles, when it is possible to use 105mm artillery shells costing about 0.4% of the GMLRS missile.

"Olenivka has been a known "DNR" prisoner of war camp and concentration camp (and for decades a penal colony) for years. So much that the wives of POWs knew about it. You have to be a Russian troll or propagandist to believe that Ukraine would hit such a target," the organization stressed.

Thanks to photos published by the Russian side, we can see that the destroyed building made of concrete bricks with a thin tin roof remained in place after the impact. The explosion was so weak that the beds did not move an inch, but the fire did extensive damage. Also against the rocket version is the absence of an impact crater.

"If a GMLRS missile had hit Olenivka, there would have been no burned people inside... The explosion would have blown everyone up, not burned them alive," InformNapalm noted.

