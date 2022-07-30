United States has welcomed more than 100,000 Ukrainians since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion

The U.S. welcomed more than 100,000 Ukrainians during the five months of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was written by CBS News.

According to U.S. government data, tens of thousands of Ukrainians who entered the United States after the Feb. 24 invasion arrived through various immigration channels and with different legal statuses, most of them with temporary permits to stay in the country.

Government statistics show that about 47,000 Ukrainians arrived in the U.S. on temporary or immigrant visas; about 30,000 Ukrainians arrived through a private sponsorship program; over 22,000 Ukrainians were let through at the U.S.-Mexico border; and 500 Ukrainians entered through the traditional refugee system.

The publication reports that in late March, Biden promised to shelter 100,000 Ukrainians displaced by the war. The White House said at the time that Ukrainians would come to the United States under various immigration programs. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that more than 100,000 Ukrainians had arrived, saying the target "was never limited."

"We are very proud to help provide safe haven for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's unprovoked invasion. The Department of Homeland Security will continue to accept new Ukrainians in the coming weeks and months in line with President Biden's commitment," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas said.

CBS News writes that only Ukrainians who entered the U.S. on immigrant visas or under the refugee program have a direct path to permanent residency and eventually U.S. citizenship. However, these immigration pathways usually continue through interviews, background checks, and other steps.

Those arriving through the " United for Ukraine" program received a temporary humanitarian immigration classification that allows them to live and work in the U.S. for two years.