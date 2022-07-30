Latvia urged to limit Russians' entry to the EU after terrorist attack in Olenivka - Rinkevich

Latvia again proposed a ban on EU tourist visas for Russians after the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

"I condemn the brutal killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the Russian armed forces in Olenivka and the ongoing atrocities committed by the Russian military against Ukraine. The EU should consider Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, I repeat the proposal to introduce a ban on EU tourist visas for Russian citizens," the Latvian Foreign Minister stressed.

It should be noted that Latvia decided to stop issuing visas to Russians back on February 24.

However, the Latvian Saeima called to ban granting Schengen visas to Russian citizens on February 23. Then a statement to that effect was made by Deputy Rihards Kols.

