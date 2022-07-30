Lithuania is preparing a new package of military assistance for Ukraine - Defense Minister Anušauskas

Lithuania will provide Ukraine with ten more M113 armored personnel carriers, as well as packages of explosives and smoke bombs.

This was stated by Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Additional Lithuanian military aid will soon arrive in Ukraine," Anušauskas said.

He added that Lithuania also offers training for Ukrainian mechanics and sappers. "We are flexible and ready to help in any way possible, of course, depending on the needs reported by Ukraine," Minister stressed.

According to him, supporting Ukraine is "our moral obligation. "We must clearly realize that if we do not stop the aggressor in Ukraine, we will have war in our own countries," Anušauskas stressed.