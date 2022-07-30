Russian troops shelled Sumy region five times in a day: more than 80 incoming attacks - OVA
Today, Russians shelled the Sumy region's territory five times.
Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmitry Zhivitsky wrote about this in a Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.
Today Russians shelled our territories 5 times, there were more than 80 arrivals.
Velykopisarivskyy District: 12 incursions from SAU after 3 p.m.
Bilopilskyi district: after 16.00 there was mortar shelling - 18 arrivals, after 17.00 - artillery shelling, 7 arrivals. Also after 8 pm there was artillery shelling, about 8 arrivals.
Seredyno-Budska area: 36 arrivals. Russian artillery was working.
Losses and destruction: information is being clarified," said Head of the OVA.
