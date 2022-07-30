Recognition of Russia as a Terrorist State is needed not as a political gesture, but as an effective defense of a free world, - Zelensky. VIDEO

All those involved in the murder of Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka will be found.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening address, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"During this 24 hours our state has received many signals from different countries condemning the Russian terrorist act in Olenivka. The world sees the truth. And I thank all our partners, who are ready to join in establishing all the circumstances of this terrible execution of our prisoners.

All evidence of the crime of the occupiers will be gathered. Everyone is to blame - who coordinated, who organized, who blew up these people, who knew about it - they will all be found. But still, this is not enough now.

There must be some legal action on the part of the international community towards the Terrorist State. Condemnation at the level of political rhetoric for this mass murder is not enough. What kind of relationship can we have with a terrorist after that? What kind of business can there be with such a country?

Ukrainian diplomats and all of Ukraine's friends abroad will become even more active in tracking down and destroying all of the Terrorist State ties to the free world that Russia still enjoys.

And formal legal recognition of Russia as a terrorist state, particularly recognition from the United States State Department, is needed not as a political gesture, but as an effective defense of the free world. Such a decision would automatically complicate existence for the Terrorist State, automatically sever the various political and business ties that Russia would otherwise retain.

And this will all happen completely. It will have to be done - the only question is the timing and format of this decision. And the sooner it happens, the less evil Russia will have time to do.

Exactly the same motivation is important to hear now for all our people who still remain in the Donbas, in the areas of brutal fighting. There are hundreds of thousands of people there, tens of thousands of children... Many refuse to leave... But it really needs to be done. This decision will still have to be made. Anyway! Believe me.

And the sooner this is done, the more people leave the Donetsk region now, the fewer people will be killed by Russian army.

So if you have the opportunity, please talk to those who still remain in the war zones in Donbas. Please convince them that they need to leave, especially if they are families with children. If you have the opportunity to help the displaced, do it.

There is a government decision on obligatory evacuation from Donetsk region, everything is being organized. Full support, full assistance - both logistical and payment. All we need is a decision from the people who haven't made it for themselves yet. Go, we will help.

We are not Russia. That's why for us every life matters. And we will use every available opportunity to save more lives and to limit Russian terror as much as possible.

At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon for Russia. And that is why the main task of every Ukrainian, every defender of freedom and humanity in the world is to do everything to isolate the Terrorist State and to protect more people from Russian attacks.

I am grateful to everyone who fights for Ukraine! To our heroes!

Grateful to all who are saving our people from this Russian terror!

All will be defeated!

Glory to Ukraine!" - Zelensky stated.