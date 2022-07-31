In southern direction, during July 30, 33 occupiers, 2 howitzers, 1 MLRS, 1 anti-tank missile, 2 ammunition depots were destroyed - OC "South"

The operational command "South" published information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine on July 30.

As Censor.NET informs, with reference to Command Facebook.

"The situation in our area of operations remains tense, but controlled by the defense forces. The enemy continues to conduct combat operations along the occupied defense line, focusing on counter-battery tactics and airstrikes," message states:

During the day, the enemy shelled Velyka Kostromka with two dozen volleys of heavy barrel artillery. A destroyed and burnt private house. There are no casualties.

In the evening, Mykolaiv was shelled again. The open surfaces of the outskirts of the city and the shoreline of the river in one of the micro-districts of the regional center were affected by reactive volley fire systems. No losses.

9 times enemy aircraft attacked our positions with helicopters in the Beryslav and Bashtan districts, at the junctions of the regions. Losses are not allowed.

Our aviation made six effective strikes against the enemy. Attack aircraft pairs attacked strongpoints and concentrations of enemy forces and equipment in the Beryslav district three times, helicopter pairs attacked strongpoints in the Kherson and Mykolaiv districts.

By performing firing tasks, our missile and artillery units also contributed to the reduction of the enemy's forces and reserves.

Confirmed losses include 33 rashists, 2 "Msta-B" howitzers, a "Grad" rocket launcher system, an anti-tank missile system, 3 units of armored vehicles, and vehicles, as well as 2 more ammunition depots in the Beryslav district. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated."