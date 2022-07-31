ENG
Occupiers massively shelled Mykolaiv, several objects were destroyed, residential buildings were damaged, fires broke out in the city, - Senkevych

The Russians once again massively bombarded Mykolaiv.

This was announced on Telegram by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Mykolaiv is under massive fire. Since the beginning of the alarm, explosions, including cluster shells, have been heard in the city.

Currently, several fires are known at the landing sites. There is damage to residential buildings from the shock wave and debris," the report said.

In the morning, the city was shelled again: "Powerful explosions are ringing in the city again!"

Later, Senkevych reported that today's shelling was probably the strongest during the entire war.

"Today, Mykolaiv came under massive shelling. Probably the heaviest ever. Powerful explosions rang out after one in the morning and around five in the morning. Several objects were destroyed, and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out at the landing sites. Rescuers are working. We are collecting detailed information." , - the mayor wrote.

