In Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions, Russian military suffered losses and retreated - General Staff

In the Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions, the Russians conducted assaults, but suffered losses and retreated.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the consolidated information of the General Staff of the AFU as of 06:00 a.m., on July 31.

Thus, the one hundred and fifty-eighth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

The combat, numerical composition, and nature of the actions of the enemy group remain unchanged. The Russian occupiers have not stopped air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions. In order to constrain the actions of the Defense Forces, the deadlines for conducting measures to check the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus have been extended again. This time until the sixth of August this year.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Briansk and Kursk regions. They conduct aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs.

The infrastructure objects of the settlements of Zaliznychny Mist of Chernihiv and Zhuravka of the Sumy region were fired from barrel artillery.

Read more: AFU aircraft destroyed two ammunition depots and company strongholds of the enemy

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations along the state border of Ukraine, carrying out systematic shelling of the positions of our troops along the entire line of contact to hold the occupied lines and prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired artillery, jet artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Cherkasski Tyshky, Fedorivka, Petrivka, Rubizhne, Mospanove, Peremoha, Asiivka, Husarivka, and Chepil.

The enemy carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAVs in the areas of Prudyanka, Duvanka, and Shapovalivka. Made an air strike near Stary Saltiv.

In the direction of Nova Husarivka - Husarivka, the forces of the reconnaissance group tried to clarify the location of the positions of our troops, but were unsuccessful, the group withdrew.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy launched artillery fire near Andriivka, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, and Adamivka. He led an assault near Dmytrivka, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

He unsuccessfully tried to use a sabotage and reconnaissance group near the Dolyna, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. Conducts assault operations with the support of assault and army aviation. Trying to determine the defense system of our units.

Read more: In southern direction, during July 30, 33 occupiers, 2 howitzers, 1 MLRS, 1 anti-tank missile, 2 ammunition depots were destroyed - OC "South"

In the Siversk direction, he fired artillery near Sloviansk, Siversk, Vyiimka, Spirne, and Serebrianka. He carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Spirne and Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted artillery shelling in the areas of Perevizne, Fedorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovsk, Vesela Dolyna, Semihirya, Kostyantynivka and Zalizne settlements. Airstrikes near Pokrovsk and Bakhmut.

The occupiers tried to improve their tactical position in the direction of Rota - Vershyna, and Pokrovsk - Bakhmut by assaulting them, and retreated with losses.

An attempt to reconnoiter the positions of the front edge in the direction of Striapivka - Soledar was unsuccessful, the enemy's reconnaissance group was detected and neutralized. Air reconnaissance by enemy UAVs near Pavlohrad, Kramatorsk, and Ozerne was recorded.

In the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers shelled the districts of Novokalynove, Tonenke, Opytne, Vodyane, Pisky, and Nevelske. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka and Novoselivka. He led assaults in the direction of Vesele - Pisky, and Lozivskyi - Pisky, was unsuccessful, withdrew. The enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles for reconnaissance in the Pokrovsk and Avdiivka areas.

In the Novopavlivka direction, shelling was carried out in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhaylivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenkove, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka and Novopil. Air strikes were recorded near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaki.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Shelled Charivne, Orihov, and Kamianske districts. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the UAVs near Orihov and Novoiakovlivka.

Read more: Russia could have carried out a terrorist attack in Olenivka with thermobaric weapons - InformNapalm

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of the units of the Defense Forces in the Kryvy Rih direction. Continues to carry out fire influence and air strikes to constrain the actions of our units. Takes measures to replenish losses and strengthen troops.

Fired from barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Ivanivka, Tokarevo, Novovorontsovka, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Vesely Kut, Partizanske, Shevchenko, Blahodatne, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, and Dniprovske. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of our positions.

Two sea-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use high-precision weapons.