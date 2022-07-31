Russian "authority" in Crimea announced attack from drone on headquarters of Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

An unknown object flew into the yard of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in the morning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post on Telegram of the "governor" Mykhailo Razvozhaev.

According to his information, five people were injured.

"Early this morning, Ukrainian Nazis decided to spoil our Navy Day. An unknown object flew into the yard of the fleet headquarters, according to preliminary data, it is a drone. 5 people were injured, these are employees of the fleet headquarters who died," he wrote

In addition, it is reported that the FSB is working, the circumstances are being clarified.

Festive events for the Day of the Navy in Sevastopol have been postponed, local residents are asked to stay at home.

