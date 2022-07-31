Russians struck Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, Nikopol was attacked with two missiles in morning, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russian army set fire to two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih.

This was announced by the head of RMA Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian army does not stop the terror of our towns and villages. They set fire to two districts of the region - Nikopol and Kryvy Rih..

At night, Nikopol was hit twice by "Hrads". Up to 50 shells were fired at the residential quarters of Nikopol. A 67-year-old man was injured. One private house was destroyed, and several dozen were damaged. There are destructions in 7 high-rise buildings. A school, a kindergarten, and several city institutions were affected. Two buses were burned at a local auto company, and up to ten were damaged. The gas pipeline and water pipeline are out of order. Specialists work on site.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol with two rockets. The scale of the destruction and information about the victims is being clarified.

In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy fired barrel artillery at the Zelenodol. People are not injured.

In other areas of the region, it is calm at the moment," the message reads.

Read more: Occupiers are actively preparing "referendums" in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, - Defense Intelligence

























